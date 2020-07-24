ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On 5G networks

Huawei purge revives Japan's 5G hopes, once thought dead

KDDI connects Japan farms and factories to 5G for under $10

UK's Johnson toughens Huawei rhetoric: talks of 'hostile state vendors'

Singapore picks Ericsson and Nokia over Huawei for 5G networks

5G networks

China's 5G phone shipments set to top 100m this year

Rapid investment in next-generation network supports surge in demand

The penetration of 5G phones in China is expected to surge as customers continue to upgrade equipment.   © Reuters
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China's shipment of 5G smartphones is expected to exceed 100 million units this year, according to official estimates released Thursday, underscoring the rapid spread of the next-generation communication technology in the country.

Sales have surged in the country with 86.23 million 5G phones having been delivered to date, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

"There is absolutely no doubt that 5G smartphones will exceed 100 million units by the end of this year," said Wen Ku, head of information and communications development at the IT ministry.

The ministry has approved 197 5G smartphone models to connect to the national network. About 66 million units were in use as of June 30, according to the official data. The ministry expects the penetration of 5G phones to surge as customers continue to upgrade equipment.

The network of 5G base stations continues to grow as well. About 257,000 additional base stations were installed during the first half of the year, making for a total of approximately 410,000 stations.

This indicates China's big three wireless carriers -- China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom -- are close to fulfilling their goal of setting up roughly 500,000 base stations combined this year, as stated in plans revealed by their Hong Kong-listed affiliates this March.

The administration under President Xi Jinping has accelerated 5G infrastructure development to prop up the economy that had suffered due to the coronavirus outbreak. Many local governments have subsidized the installation of 5G base stations. The aim is to have the network support applications such as autonomous driving and the Internet of Things.

Read Next

Latest On 5G networks

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close