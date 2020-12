TOKYO -- NTT Docomo is expected to lower the monthly charge for next-generation 5G service by 1,000 yen ($9.66) to 6,650 yen in April, responding to pressure from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to lower rates.

Japan's leading mobile carrier is now finalizing the plan, which would mark the first time that a major player cuts rates on an existing large-data-volume plan.

Docomo also intends offer unlimited data transfers by ending the 10-gigabyte limit currently in place.