ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
5G networks

Merkel wants unified European stance on China's 5G

German leader says it will be 'disastrous' to send mixed signals to Beijing

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin on Nov. 27.   © AP

BERLIN (Reuters) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on European countries on Wednesday to agree a common approach towards China and the rollout of the next generation 5G mobile network.

Some German lawmakers want to exclude China's Huawei from 5G contracts, following warnings by the United States that this could lead to spying for Beijing. Huawei denies the allegations made by Washington.

Merkel prefers security standards to be the yardstick rather than singling out individual firms.

"One of the biggest dangers ... is that individual countries in Europe will have their own policies towards China and then mixed signals will be sent out," she told lawmakers in a budget debate in the Bundestag lower house on Wednesday.

"That would be disastrous not for China but for us in Europe," Merkel said, adding Germany and France must try to agree a common approach first and a Europe-wide solution could be developed from that.

France will not follow the United States and exclude Huawei from its 5G network but will have the power to vet all equipment makers for any potential security threat, a minister said on Monday.

"It is undisputed that we need high security standards in the expansion of 5G but just as we must define that for ourselves, we must also discuss it with other European partners," Merkel said.

All the telecoms operators in Germany, which has close trading ties with China, are customers of Huawei and have warned that banning it would delay the launch of 5G networks.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media