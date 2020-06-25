NTT to take 5% stake in NEC for Japanese 5G alliance

TOKYO -- Japanese conglomerate Nippon Telegraph & Telephone will take a 5% stake in electronics company NEC as part of a tie-up to develop fifth-generation wireless technology, Nikkei learned Wednesday.

The deal, estimated at 60 billion yen ($562 million), will make NTT the third-largest shareholder in NEC.

The partnership aims to ensure Japan has its own homegrown 5G technology in light of the clash between the U.S. and China -- both leaders in this crucial field -- and protectionism on the rise in the world more broadly.

The two companies are expected to work on equipment for 5G core networks, which manage communication lines. NEC will also collaborate on NTT's proposed Innovative Optical and Wireless Network, or IOWN, high-speed broadband infrastructure.