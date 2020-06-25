ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On 5G networks

Japan materials makers scramble to tap 5G bonanza

Panasonic to ramp up Chinese output of 5G circuit board material

Thailand leads ASEAN in 5G rollout due to pandemic

Coronavirus upsets Japan 5G launch

5G networks

NTT to take 5% stake in NEC for Japanese 5G alliance

$560m investment makes telecom conglomerate third-largest shareholder

The electronics company will work with NTT on 5G technology.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese conglomerate Nippon Telegraph & Telephone will take a 5% stake in electronics company NEC as part of a tie-up to develop fifth-generation wireless technology, Nikkei learned Wednesday.

The deal, estimated at 60 billion yen ($562 million), will make NTT the third-largest shareholder in NEC.

The partnership aims to ensure Japan has its own homegrown 5G technology in light of the clash between the U.S. and China -- both leaders in this crucial field -- and protectionism on the rise in the world more broadly.

The two companies are expected to work on equipment for 5G core networks, which manage communication lines. NEC will also collaborate on NTT's proposed Innovative Optical and Wireless Network, or IOWN, high-speed broadband infrastructure.

Read Next

Latest On 5G networks

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close