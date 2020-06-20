ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On 5G networks

Thailand leads ASEAN in 5G rollout due to pandemic

Coronavirus upsets Japan 5G launch

Japan's Rakuten delays 5G rollout by 3 months over coronavirus

Trump extends US telecom supply chain order aimed at Huawei, ZTE

5G networks

Panasonic to ramp up Chinese output of 5G circuit board material

China accounts for 40% of next-generation base station investment

Panasonic's material makes circuit boards compatible with 5G signals.   © Reuters
TEN UMEKUNI, Nikkei staff writer | China

OSAKA -- Panasonic will boost production of materials used to make equipment compatible with 5G wireless technology in China, where demand is expected to grow sharply.

The Japanese company will spend about 8 billion yen ($75 million) to expand its plant in Guangzhou starting this month, with the new lines slated to go online in autumn of next year. This is seen lifting production capacity by about 50%.

China accounted for about 40% of global investment in base stations in 2019, according to the Fuji Chimera Research Institute. Although tensions between the U.S. and China have led to Washington tightening restrictions on shipments of semiconductors and other technology products to Huawei, Panasonic does not anticipate an impact on its printed circuit board materials business for now.

Production will be increased for boards and adhesive sheets in which copper foil is deposited on special resins. Used to make printed circuit boards, these materials do not weaken signals in 5G bandwidths as much as conventional ones. They are also said to be easy to process and well-suited for making multilayer printed circuit boards.

Panasonic expects the materials will be used in fifth-generation base station antennas as well as servers and routers. Chinese telecommunications equipment makers Huawei Technologies and ZTE are seen buying products that use these substances through circuit board manufacturers.

Panasonic also makes the same materials in Japan and Taiwan, but it will first raise production capacity in the market it sees as promising.

However, the institute noted the possibility of weaker demand for printed circuit boards. "Difficulties faced [by Huawei and others] in procuring chips could limit the construction of base stations," it said.

Read Next

Latest On 5G networks

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close