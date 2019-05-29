Telstra rolls out Australia's first 5G service

SYDNEY -- Australia joined the ranks of nations adopting fifth-generation wireless networks with Tuesday's service launch by its largest mobile carrier, Telstra, which released a 5G smartphone from Samsung Electronics the same day.

Telstra is rolling out 5G service initially in parts of 10 cities, including Sydney.

The faster network is available in less than 10% of the area in the commercial capital. But plans call for expanding coverage areas and increasing cities where 5G is offered to 35 over the next year.

The price of a 5G plan offering 160 gigabytes of data and unlimited calling is 154 Australian dollars ($107) per month, including a Samsung Galaxy S10 handset.

Australia's communications agency allocated 5G spectrum to four major telecoms, including Telstra and second-ranked Optus, in December.

Service was initially slated to start in March 2020, but Telstra accelerated its plans. Optus, a unit of Singapore Telecommunications, already offers 5G service to businesses using fixed lines on a trial basis.

The Australian government in August banned the use of equipment from China's Huawei Technologies in the nation's 5G networks.