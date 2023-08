BERLIN/KABUL -- Robbed of her income as a teacher and principal of a private school in Kabul, Rabia thought she had found a way to use her skills. Braving the Taliban's ever-expanding restrictions on women and girls, she started a school on the internet. "I used to invite girls to my house, teaching them how to set up online classes and motivating them to enroll," she recalled.

Then a man came to her door.