TOKYO -- Osaka-headquartered Fujiya produces professional wire cutters known for their sharpness and durability. Keeping the century-old business going are eight Vietnamese craftsmen working at the factory under the Japanese government's Technical Intern Training Program.

"We really can't keep up production without the craftsmanship of the technical interns," said President Yasunobu Nozaki. "It would be difficult for us to maintain our craftsmen from the domestic labor market alone."