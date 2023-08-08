Bollywood becomes political battleground as India's election looms

NEW DELHI -- When "The Kashmir Files," a film about the Hindu exodus from Muslim-majority Kashmir in the early 1990s, opened in India last year, it made more money in one weekend than it cost to produce.

Touted as a fictionalized but largely authentic account of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who fled a pro-Pakistan insurgency that targeted them, the movie had a modest budget of 250 million rupees ($3 million), according to the industry website Box Office India. All told, it has grossed around 10 times that, the site's data shows.