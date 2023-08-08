ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Some Bollywood insiders and opposition critics say more films are promoting the agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. But an Information Ministry official said the BJP simply wants to "inculcate good cultural and social values through movies."   © Illustration by Hiroko Oshima
Asia Insight

Bollywood becomes political battleground as India's election looms

Some filmmakers find amplifying Modi government's message is good for business

NEETA LAL, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- When "The Kashmir Files," a film about the Hindu exodus from Muslim-majority Kashmir in the early 1990s, opened in India last year, it made more money in one weekend than it cost to produce.

Touted as a fictionalized but largely authentic account of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who fled a pro-Pakistan insurgency that targeted them, the movie had a modest budget of 250 million rupees ($3 million), according to the industry website Box Office India. All told, it has grossed around 10 times that, the site's data shows.

Read Next

Latest On Asia Insight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more