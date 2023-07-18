ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Some 10 years after almost losing an election, Hun Sen, center, no longer tolerates competition from serious opponents as he maneuvers to transfer power to eldest son Hun Manet, left, in a reform-resistant, economically and politically fragile system.   © Nikkei montage/Source photos by Reuters
Asia Insight

Cambodia democracy dream fades as Hun Sen eyes election walkover

Strongman to coast to July 23 victory, signaling start of handover to eldest son

SHAUN TURTON and BOPHA PHORN, Contributing writers | Southeast Asia

PHNOM PENH -- In July 2013, tuk-tuk driver Yem Vantith was one more smiling face in a crowd of tens of thousands as he campaigned through the streets of Phnom Penh for the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

"I was hoping that our country would become a real democratic country, that we would get full freedom, and our economy would improve," said Vantith, 49, showing a photo of himself 10 years ago on the campaign trail, his white hat and tie and tuk-tuk all displaying the CNRP logo.

Read Next

Latest On Asia Insight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more