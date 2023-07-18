Cambodia democracy dream fades as Hun Sen eyes election walkover

PHNOM PENH -- In July 2013, tuk-tuk driver Yem Vantith was one more smiling face in a crowd of tens of thousands as he campaigned through the streets of Phnom Penh for the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

"I was hoping that our country would become a real democratic country, that we would get full freedom, and our economy would improve," said Vantith, 49, showing a photo of himself 10 years ago on the campaign trail, his white hat and tie and tuk-tuk all displaying the CNRP logo.