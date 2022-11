ALMATY -- Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was bent on giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a piece of his mind.

At a summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana last month, Rahmon and Putin were seated around a circular table with other Central Asian leaders, separated by a large flower arrangement. The Tajik leader took aim at the Kremlin's inattention to "small republics" like his, the poorest of the Soviet successor states.