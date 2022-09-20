ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
A report by Freedom House says the Chinese Communist Party "and its proxies are using more sophisticated and coercive tactics to shape media narratives and suppress critical reporting" -- accusations Beijing rejects.   © Illustration by Hiroko Oshima
Asia Insight

China builds global media muscle to amplify its message

Study shows how country with dismal press freedom record sways reporting abroad

PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- When China and Kyrgyzstan set up a new media outlet in Bishkek in 2016, Murat, a journalist with more than 30 years of experience, was one of dozens of professionals hired to run it.

The veteran, who asked to be identified by only one name, was given a top editing role at the Silk Road New Observer. He saw the newspaper, which is published in Kyrgyz, Russian and Chinese, as an opportunity to close the information gap and promote understanding between the neighbors. It was a view he now admits was naive.

