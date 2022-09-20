China builds global media muscle to amplify its message

HONG KONG -- When China and Kyrgyzstan set up a new media outlet in Bishkek in 2016, Murat, a journalist with more than 30 years of experience, was one of dozens of professionals hired to run it.

The veteran, who asked to be identified by only one name, was given a top editing role at the Silk Road New Observer. He saw the newspaper, which is published in Kyrgyz, Russian and Chinese, as an opportunity to close the information gap and promote understanding between the neighbors. It was a view he now admits was naive.