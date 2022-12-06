ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Since protesters took to the streets of Shanghai and other Chinese cities on the last weekend in November, authorities have signaled a careful, gradual and uneven shift in their COVID-19 strategy.   © Kyodo
Asia Insight

China recalibrates zero-COVID as patience runs thin

Low vaccinations, Xi's reputation and fear of the virus force a cautious shift

PAK YIU and ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- Sun Chunlan, China's vice premier and COVID-19 czar, sat at a conference table surrounded by health experts wearing masks. "With the weakening of the pathogenicity of omicron, the popularity of vaccination, [and] the accumulation of experience in prevention and control, China is facing a new situation and new tasks," Beijing's state media quoted her as saying during a National Health Commission meeting last Wednesday.

It was not exactly a revocation of the zero-COVID policy China has pursued with relentless and sometimes merciless zeal during the pandemic, a policy that has disrupted the lives of millions and battered the economy.

