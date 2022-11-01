ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Experts say China's Global Security Initiative is about reshaping the region's security architecture, spreading Beijing's brand of policing and surveillance, and exporting a vision that everything must be seen through "a securitized lens."   © Nikkei montage/Source photo by Getty Images
Asia Insight

China's Global Security Initiative: Xi's wedge in the U.S.-led order

Beijing's next big program ups pressure to take sides, rationalizes Ukraine war

PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's nearly two-hour speech to more than 2,000 delegates at this year's Communist Party congress was filled with familiar refrains. Written into his work report for the first time, however, was the Global Security Initiative (GSI), signaling an important theme in his precedent-breaking third term.

"An ancient Chinese philosopher observed that 'all living things may grow side by side without harming one another, and different roads may run in parallel without interfering with one another,'" Xi said in his work report. "Only when all countries pursue the cause of common good, live in harmony and engage in cooperation for mutual benefit will there be sustained prosperity and guaranteed security."

