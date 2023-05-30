ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China's massive new canal aims for closer ASEAN connectivity

G-7 nations are not the only ones 'de-risking' as global trade tensions mount

CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

The steady thunder of dump trucks breaks the serenity of what were once forested hills in the southern Chinese region of Guangxi. They carry mounds of earth excavated to build an enormous canal, with locks capable of accommodating 5,000-tonne cargo ships.

The 72.7 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) Pinglu Canal will stretch over 134 kilometers from the Xijin Reservoir, near Guangxi's capital city of Nanning, to the port of Qinzhou in the south, complementing existing highways and railways to move goods.

