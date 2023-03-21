ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Analysts say Chinese President Xi Jinping has been consolidating power and strengthening Communist Party control over a range of matters, including the country's vast trove of data.   © Nikkei montage/Source photo by Getty Images
Asia Insight

China's new power structure tightens grip on data, tech, finance

State and CCP overhaul aims to counter U.S., boost economy, curb dissent

CISSY ZHOU and PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- If each gigabyte in a zettabyte were a brick, 1 zettabyte (ZB) would be enough to build 258 Great Walls of China -- each with nearly 3.9 billion bricks. That is how an analyst at U.S. networking company Cisco once described the staggering amount of digital data the world is accumulating.

China, with around 1 billion internet users and a vast surveillance network, is fast becoming the biggest part of that "datasphere." One projection by Seagate a few years ago estimated the nation's annual data generation would reach 48.6 ZB by 2025, or nearly 28% of the global total.

