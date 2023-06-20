ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China has emerged from COVID-enforced isolation with grand plans to boost its influence among countries around the world.   © Illustration by Hiroko Oshima
Asia Insight

China targets sea change in global diplomacy race with West

As Blinken calls, Beijing wields 'Xivilization' to promote China worldview

PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- For three years, COVID kept China's global diplomacy goals on ice. Now, with the U.S. enmeshed in a domestic election campaign and the international community preoccupied with war in Ukraine, Beijing is back, ramping up a drive to promote its own alternative to the West's "rules-based international order."

From offering to foster Palestinian-Israel relations, to floating peace proposals for Ukraine, President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, has stepped up his global influence game amid soured ties with the U.S.

