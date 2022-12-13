ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Casino financiers have been moving out of Macao in recent years, initially into Cambodia and later along Thailand's borders with Laos and Myanmar, creating countless unregulated operations beyond any rule of law.    © Photo illustration by Nakako Shiotsuki
Asia Insight

Chinese underworld floods Thailand-Myanmar border river

Macao squeeze spawns new gambling and trafficking hubs akin to 'penal colonies'

DOMINIC FAULDER, Nikkei Asia associate editor | Thailand

MAE SOT, Thailand -- "Thailand and Myanmar are friendly and close neighbors separated only by a strip of water," proclaims Hong Kong-based Yatai International Holding Group in a Facebook video promoting its purported contribution to a China-Thailand-Myanmar economic corridor.

Along that strip, the Moei River, Shwe Kokko Yatai New City has been conceived as a fantastic $15 billion city of the future. Development is well underway in Myanmar's malarial and strife-torn Karen state, where ethnic Karen forces continue a grinding insurgency against the central government that dates from 1948.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close