The U.S. and China have been squabbling over which of the two superpowers has the superior brand of democracy. President Joe Biden in December hosted the first-ever Summit for Democracy, an online gathering of leaders from more than 100 hand-picked countries. China, which wasn't invited, sought to undercut Biden's virtual gathering by publishing a paper titled: "China: Democracy That Works."
Asia Insight
From Philippines to South Korea: A guide to a busy election year
Democracy under pressure in Asia as pendulum swings toward authoritarianism