ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Elections in Asia this year will be an important test of several countries' political mood and institutions.   © Illustration by Nakako Shiotsuki
Asia Insight

From Philippines to South Korea: A guide to a busy election year

Democracy under pressure in Asia as pendulum swings toward authoritarianism

Nikkei staff writers | Philippines

The U.S. and China have been squabbling over which of the two superpowers has the superior brand of democracy. President Joe Biden in December hosted the first-ever Summit for Democracy, an online gathering of leaders from more than 100 hand-picked countries. China, which wasn't invited, sought to undercut Biden's virtual gathering by publishing a paper titled: "China: Democracy That Works."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more