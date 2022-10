HONG KONG -- With no fanfare, Hong Kong's former leader C.Y. Leung flew to Tokyo in July with an entourage of five prominent executives.

They made the rounds of companies and business federations, including the most powerful lobby Keidanren, to discuss commercial projects and investments, according to sources familiar with their itinerary. Then the group known as the Hong Kong Coalition -- founded by Leung and fellow former city leader Tung Chee-hwa -- jetted to South Korea for similar talks.