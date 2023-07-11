ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China's Xi Jinping government has been sharply critical of Japan's plan to release treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Hong Kong, a key market for Japanese food, has adopted a similar line. (Source photos by Hirofumi Yamamoto, Getty Images and Reuters) 
Asia Insight

Hong Kong becomes China's 'wolf warrior' in Fukushima water fight

City's vocal opposition to Japan's plan contrasts with past pragmatism

KENJI KAWASE and KENSAKU IHARA, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- China is staunchly opposing Japan's planned release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, even though the International Atomic Energy Agency has given a green light. And Beijing has an increasingly vocal ally in this battle of narratives between the Northeast Asian neighbors: Hong Kong.

Hours after IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi defended the agency's approval as scientifically sound, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee weighed in on Friday. "With regard to Japan, I believe there is not enough evidence on the reliability and legality of discharging that contaminated water into the sea at this point," Lee told reporters in the mainland city of Guiyang, wrapping up a three-day tour.

Read Next

Latest On Asia Insight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more