Hong Kong becomes China's 'wolf warrior' in Fukushima water fight

HONG KONG -- China is staunchly opposing Japan's planned release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, even though the International Atomic Energy Agency has given a green light. And Beijing has an increasingly vocal ally in this battle of narratives between the Northeast Asian neighbors: Hong Kong.

Hours after IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi defended the agency's approval as scientifically sound, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee weighed in on Friday. "With regard to Japan, I believe there is not enough evidence on the reliability and legality of discharging that contaminated water into the sea at this point," Lee told reporters in the mainland city of Guiyang, wrapping up a three-day tour.