Hong Kong judicial independence fears threaten city's business case

HONG KONG -- After 19 years in business, prominent human rights lawyer Michael Vidler closed his Hong Kong firm this month because he "just didn't see any future."

"There is no mechanism to hold government to account anymore," said Vidler, who had represented the likes of democracy activist Joshua Wong. "Rather than die death by a thousand cuts, I thought I had to just call it quits and closed my firm down."

Vidler, who moved to the U.K., is not the only well-known lawyer who has packed it in. Paul Harris, a former chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, left in March after he was summoned by the national security police and targeted by state-owned newspapers.

Their departures highlight the mood in the legal community as the city approaches two milestones: the second anniversary of the broad national security law imposed by Beijing, on June 30, and the 25th anniversary of the handover from Britain, on July 1.

Judicial independence and the rule of law -- essentially the notion that everyone is accountable to the same laws -- have been cornerstones of the "one country, two systems" formula that prevailed after China retook control. The Basic Law, Hong Kong's constitution, and the Sino-British Joint Declaration on the handover state that "the courts shall exercise judicial power independently, free from any interference."

Such guarantees are major reasons why companies, from the mainland and overseas alike, made the city one of Asia's premier corporate hubs. Even under the security law and a crackdown that has seen more than 190 democracy activists, former lawmakers, businesspeople and others arrested, there was hope that the established legal system would preserve basic tenets like the presumption of innocence, the right to bail and trials without undue delay.

Officials vehemently deny any of that has changed. The city's Chief Justice Andrew Cheung in January insisted that "judicial independence in Hong Kong exists as a fact," stating that "the rule of law ensures and promotes fairness, equality and justice."

On the other hand, Nikkei Asia spoke to attorneys, diplomats and legal scholars who warn of a gradual erosion -- one that could have profound implications not only for residents but also for Hong Kong's appeal as a business destination competing with alternatives like Singapore. "The judiciary is under pressure," one senior lawyer told Nikkei Asia, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The national security law has impacted its independence."

Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung speaks to reporters in January. He has insisted that "judicial independence in Hong Kong exists as a fact." © Reuters

A case in late April did little to dispel such worries.

Judge Amanda Woodcock sentenced a 25-year-old student to three years and eight months in jail for inciting secession, after reducing the term by a third because the student had immediately pled guilty. The prosecution, however, objected that the shortened sentence must still meet the minimum of five years prescribed under the security law.

This presented a quandary. To impose a five-year sentence and maintain the reduction, Woodcock needed to adopt a starting point of seven and a half years -- exceeding the criminal court's own limit of seven for such an offense.

Faced with this inconsistency, Woodcock sided with the security law and gave the student five years.

Eric Lai, Hong Kong law fellow at the Georgetown University Center for Asian Law, said judges are assessed based on their credibility, capacity to be independent and immunity from external interference. "And now the whole environment in Hong Kong is that it unlikely allows judges to have such capacity anymore," he said.

State-backed newspapers Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po have attacked judges who acquitted or gave perceived lighter sentences to protesters involved in the massive street demonstrations in 2019, deeming them unpatriotic and unqualified.

Critics question the manner in which the security law is implemented as well. As in the Woodcock case, it is increasingly evident that the legislation effectively supersedes local laws and human rights protections. In addition, the city's chief executive is entitled to handpick judges for national security cases, undoing the separation of powers between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.

After 47 pro-democracy activists and legislators were charged with "conspiracy to subvert state power" in February 2021, most remain behind bars in a seemingly endless wait for trial. Bail for the accused has been denied on grounds such as a WhatsApp chat with a foreign journalist, or the receipt of an email from a foreign diplomat. It has been granted only when the judge was convinced that a defendant would not continue to break the law, a departure from common practice.

Uncomfortable with these trends, some foreign judges have turned in their gavels.

As Hong Kong had a shortage of judges after the handover, overseas jurists were brought in to lend their expertise. But an Australian judge resigned from the city's Court of Final Appeal in 2020, citing concerns related to the security law. Earlier this year, senior British justices Lord Robert Reed and Lord Patrick Stewart Hodge followed suit, dismissing accusations they had bowed to political pressure.

"In the light of the crackdown on freedoms to which we on the Supreme Court, and indeed our society, are committed, a stage was reached when we were in agreement that the time had come for us to withdraw," Reed told the U.K. parliament in April, adding that the courts were "under pressure."

A prison van arrives at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building in Hong Kong, during hearings for 47 pro-democracy activists in February 2022. © Reuters

Ten overseas judges continue to sit on Hong Kong's benches. In late May, prominent international judicial figures including human rights lawyer Helena Kennedy, Australian former High Court Justice Michael Kirby and Canadian former Attorney General Irwin Cotler warned that the remaining judges are being used by the Hong Kong government as a "vote of confidence." In a joint legal opinion, they argued that judicial independence in the city is under systemic attack.

Hong Kong officials, in turn, have hit out at the West and "anti-China forces" for disrupting the rule of law and say critics are "slandering" the security law.

Chan Chak-ming, the president of the Hong Kong Law Society, a lawyers association, went on the defense and said "this is a perception not only affecting the reputation of our judiciary, [it] is affecting the confidence in our government, in our daily lives. Which is sad."

Doubling down, Hong Kong has embarked on a marketing campaign to preserve the city's status as a hub for international dispute resolution -- citing the rule of law as a key selling point. Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's outgoing chief executive, recently told a legal forum that the rule of law makes the city a "preferred choice for multinational corporations when it comes to legal and dispute resolution services."

Yet Hong Kong faces stiff competition from Singapore. Last year, a study by Queen Mary University of London and law firm White & Case ranked the city-state as the top place to solve legal disputes. Lawyers note more frequent discussions with clients over which of the two cities to use as a jurisdiction for deals and contracts.

"It's dawning on people in the last few years that Hong Kong has become a very litigant, unfriendly jurisdiction," said Kevin Yam, a retired Hong Kong lawyer now living in Australia. "It's not just to do with the court," he added, saying that it is difficult to find senior counsel with the requisite Chinese- and English-language skills for hearings.

Some experts see the push to promote Hong Kong's rule of law to businesses, while restricting rights in civil and political areas, as an attempt to build a "dual state."

Alvin Cheung, a legal scholar, described one state in which the bureaucracy and judiciary abide by rules that could benefit investors, and an arbitrary "prerogative state" under the national security apparatus and the mainland Chinese system. He stressed that businesses cannot count on being exempt from the prerogative state.

"There's no end of things that can be brought under the rubric of national security ... particularly under the Hong Kong legislation and under what we know of the mainland conception of national security," he said.

The mainland's umbrella of "national security" is wide, covering everything from subversion and terrorism to "economic security, cultural security, societal security, science and technology security, cybersecurity, environmental security, resource security, nuclear security and the security of overseas interests," a report by the U.S. think tank CSIS noted.

The director of the National Security Office in Hong Kong, Zheng Yanxiong, last June said judiciary decisions should reflect China's interests. "[Hong Kong's] independent judiciary's power is authorized by the National People's Congress. It must highly manifest the national will and national interest, or else it will lose the legal premise of the authorization," he told a pro-Beijing magazine.

Alvin Cheung, the scholar, argued that "certainly if your line of work involves dealing with [state-owned enterprises], you should not be in Hong Kong."

"I would suggest that the presumption should be in favor of Singapore, unless you have really, really compelling reasons to be in Hong Kong in particular. And in that case you should perform risk management accordingly. Which is to say, any risk assessments conducted prior to 2020 are absolutely irrelevant," Cheung said, echoing what many other lawyers told Nikkei Asia.

American lawyer Samuel Bickett, who was convicted of assaulting a plainclothes police officer in Hong Kong and jailed for four and a half months, said there is mounting pressure on judges who have "ruled against Beijing's interest" and argued there will be no distinction between criminal and corporate cases.

"For that to be any different for a commercial case is just wishful thinking," said Bickett, who was forced to leave. "There's no possible logical reason why it would be."

The U.S. last year issued an advisory stressing the "business and rule of law risks that were formerly limited to mainland China are now increasingly a concern in Hong Kong." As for the guarantees in the joint declaration with the U.K., China has signaled that it considers the agreement void, and there is no clause for recourse or mediation if the deal is violated.

On the ground, many companies appear to be taking a "wait and see" approach.

"There is more legal risk now than there was," said Kurt Tong, a business consultant and former U.S. consul general for Hong Kong and Macao. "How much is there? It's really difficult to put a finger on it, because there aren't many test cases yet."

So far, two local private media companies, both known to be critical of the government, have had assets worth millions of dollars frozen after officials alleged they had committed national security offenses, forcing them to shut.

John Lee, left, Hong Kong's incoming chief executive, meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on May 30. © Hong Kong Information Services Department via Reuters

But even if the jury is still out on how the evolving judicial landscape affects business, observers warn of other issues coming down the pike.

John Lee, the police veteran set to take over as chief executive on July 1, has signaled more security legislation will be adopted to plug "loopholes" including espionage and cybersecurity. The bills have not been introduced, but scholars are already saying more business and individual activities could be classified as threats.

"[Activities] could include receiving information about meetings if they fall within a key industry, [or] purchasing documents that later become classified as state secrets," Dennis Kwok, a former legislator, wrote in a paper last year. "Similarly, given the breadth of industries subject to national security concerns by [China], disputed intellectual property claims over a piece of technology could amount to national security or state secrets."

Vidler, the human rights lawyer, suggested many companies will eventually find the risks too great.

"I think big business will come to understand that ... in any place where rights are repressed and there is no effective mechanism to hold government to account and ensure transparency, that there will be a degradation in the business environment," he said.