ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Outreach efforts toward developing nations cannot be easily separated from the politics of power, with countries such as Japan and India vying for prominence with China.   © Illustration by Hiroko Oshima
Asia Insight

India pushes 'Global South' goals on to G-20 agenda

Grouping of less industrialized countries remains loosely defined

KIRAN SHARMA and NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writers | India

NEW DELHI/JAKARTA -- As Chinese President Xi Jinping was giving Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the red-carpet treatment in Beijing on April 14, India's top diplomat S. Jaishankar was on a brisk tour of Africa.

Jaishankar stopped in Uganda near the source of the Nile, squeezed in a transit visit to Ethiopia, and rode an Indian-made train in Mozambique. On a bright and breezy day in Maputo, the Mozambican capital, he paid tribute at a memorial for heroes of the country's fight for independence from Portugal.

Read Next

Latest On Asia Insight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close