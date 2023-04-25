India pushes 'Global South' goals on to G-20 agenda

NEW DELHI/JAKARTA -- As Chinese President Xi Jinping was giving Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the red-carpet treatment in Beijing on April 14, India's top diplomat S. Jaishankar was on a brisk tour of Africa.

Jaishankar stopped in Uganda near the source of the Nile, squeezed in a transit visit to Ethiopia, and rode an Indian-made train in Mozambique. On a bright and breezy day in Maputo, the Mozambican capital, he paid tribute at a memorial for heroes of the country's fight for independence from Portugal.