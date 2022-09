TOKYO/NEW DELHI -- Only one ocean in the world is named after a country, Adm. R. Hari Kumar, India's chief of naval staff, said in a speech last Wednesday. "With water on three sides and the Himalayas to the north, India lies in the very lap of the Indian Ocean."

Since entries and exits are funneled through chokepoints in both the east and west, he said that the "unique nature of the Indian Ocean region offers India a geographical advantage."