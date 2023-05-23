Indonesia bets on critical mineral export bans as deadline nears

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo is betting big that a halt on exports of the resource-rich country's raw minerals slated for next month will draw investment, bringing more jobs and economic development.

It is a gamble that he has arguably won before, following a 2020 ban on shipments of unprocessed nickel ore. Indonesia accounts for nearly half of the world's nickel production, and the policy change succeeded in drawing Chinese and other investors hungry for the key input in electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel.