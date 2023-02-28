Indonesia pre-election jostling threatens Jokowi's economic agenda

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's minister for state-owned enterprises, Erick Thohir, has gotten himself two side jobs on top of his role managing dozens of enterprises and their hundreds of subsidiaries. Recently he chaired the centennial anniversary of the Muslim group Nahdlatul Ulama and won the vote to head the Indonesian Football Association.

Thohir on some occasions has said his extra activities have nothing to do with politics. But his message during a Nahdlatul Ulama anniversary event earlier this month was indicative enough of his interest in the country's next presidential election, to be held on Feb. 14, 2024.