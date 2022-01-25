JAKARTA -- Indonesia is set to essentially ban exports of unprocessed minerals -- including tin, bauxite, gold and copper, crucial materials for global industries -- in the middle of 2023. Should the policy take force, its impact will be immeasurable: Some of the minerals are critical to electric vehicles, advanced semiconductors and other leading industries of the 21st century.
Asia Insight
Indonesia's drive to lift resource curse shakes global producers
Jokowi sees export ban on tin, gold, copper as invitation to foreign investors