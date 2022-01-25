ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Joko Widodo is confident investments will flow into Indonesia if "we stop [exports of] bauxite, we stop copper, we stop tin, we stop gold, everything stops, stops, stops."   © Nikkei montage/Source photos by AP and Getty Images
Asia Insight

Indonesia's drive to lift resource curse shakes global producers

Jokowi sees export ban on tin, gold, copper as invitation to foreign investors

SHOTARO TANI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesia is set to essentially ban exports of unprocessed minerals -- including tin, bauxite, gold and copper, crucial materials for global industries -- in the middle of 2023. Should the policy take force, its impact will be immeasurable: Some of the minerals are critical to electric vehicles, advanced semiconductors and other leading industries of the 21st century.

