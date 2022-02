The two main presidential candidates -- Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, left, and Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party -- are pledging to run the economy in a way that facilitates innovation while providing a safety net. © Nikkei montage/Source photos by Reuters

Asia Insight Innovate or die: Korea Inc. faces harsh choice as election looms Nation's next president tasked with reshaping export-oriented economy