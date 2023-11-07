Israel-Hamas war tests China's global diplomacy ambitions

HONG KONG -- In June, China invited Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Beijing for a state visit in the fall. After bringing Saudi Arabia and Iran to the negotiating table, President Xi Jinping appeared to be on a world diplomacy roll, with eyes on mediating Palestinian-Israeli peace.

Fast forward four months: Israel is at war with Hamas in Gaza and calling out China for failing to condemn the militant group's cross-border assault on Israel last month; China's special diplomatic envoy to the Middle East Zhai Jun has yet to make it to Israel; and Beijing appears to have done little to facilitate peace, despite its political and economic clout in the region.