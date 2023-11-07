ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2017. Questions surround China's aims to be a diplomatic power broker in the Middle East.   © Reuters
Asia Insight

Israel-Hamas war tests China's global diplomacy ambitions

Facing calls to influence Iran, Beijing eyes Indo-Pacific and growing U.S. burdens

PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- In June, China invited Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Beijing for a state visit in the fall. After bringing Saudi Arabia and Iran to the negotiating table, President Xi Jinping appeared to be on a world diplomacy roll, with eyes on mediating Palestinian-Israeli peace.

Fast forward four months: Israel is at war with Hamas in Gaza and calling out China for failing to condemn the militant group's cross-border assault on Israel last month; China's special diplomatic envoy to the Middle East Zhai Jun has yet to make it to Israel; and Beijing appears to have done little to facilitate peace, despite its political and economic clout in the region.

