Jokowi struggles to drum up investors for new Indonesia capital

BALIKPAPAN, Indonesia -- In late June, Japanese investors appeared puzzled while visiting near the construction site of a new presidential palace in the jungles of Borneo. Aside from trees, they could only see a white sign with the words, "titik nol," indicating the center point of Indonesia's future capital, Nusantara.

"This makes it hard to get an idea of the investment," one of the participants who asked to remain anonymous said. The investors were invited on the trip by Indonesia's Ministry of Investment, and many shared similar sentiments.