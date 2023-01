MUMBAI -- In the shadows of India's wealthiest business district, residents of Asia's biggest slum are pushing back against plans by one of India's biggest conglomerates to redevelop their area, home to about a million people.

Founded in 1884 during the British colonial era, Mumbai's Dharavi slum grew exponentially due to the Raj's pushback against the poor settling in the main part of the city. The migration of rural Indians seeking work in Mumbai kept adding to the population.