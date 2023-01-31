Myanmar economy hobbled by military rule despite garment boom

BANGKOK/YANGON -- Around 5 p.m. as the sun begins to set, young women leave a factory in one truck after another at Hlaingtharya Township in northwest Yangon, one of Myanmar's burgeoning garment business hubs.

"My overtime is still less than it used to be," a 35-year-old who works making jackets and hooded tops for South Korean brands told Nikkei Asia. She is comparing it to the rate before February 2021, when the country's military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. "But the economy is better than it was a year ago," she said.