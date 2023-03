BANGKOK -- On a massive parade ground in Naypyitaw overlooked by three giant statues of mythologized kings, troops marched alongside modern military hardware before Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and his top commanders in the Tatmadaw, as Myanmar's military services are collectively known.

Monday marked the 78th annual Armed Forces Day, when the country commemorates Burmese resistance to Japanese occupiers who in 1942 had pushed British colonial forces to the Indian border.