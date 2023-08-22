ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
While global leaders make the trek to Port Moresby to court PNG's leader, rising debt, inflation and sluggish growth could derail Prime Minister James Marape's plan to make his country the world's "richest Black Christian nation."   © Nikkei montage/Source photo by Getty Images
Asia Insight

Papua New Guinea's Marape: Pacific power broker or PM in peril?

Amid U.S.-China balancing act, PNG leader faces mounting pressure at home

RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Pacific Islands

PORT MORESBY -- One day last month, jets ferried U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and French President Emmanuel Macron in and out of the same Pacific island airport 9,000 miles from their home bases. They had come to see regional power broker James Marape.

The same day, a different issue at the airport highlighted more immediate domestic challenges for Papua New Guinea's in-demand prime minister: PNG flag carrier Air Niugini had to ground all domestic flights because of a lack of foreign reserves to buy fuel.

Read Next

Latest On Asia Insight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more