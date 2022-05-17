TOKYO -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison boasted in March about how his country's COVID-19 vaccine aid to Pacific islands had prevented a Chinese "incursion" into the region. About two weeks later, the Solomon Islands seemed to blow that claim out of the water when it confirmed it was hammering out a security partnership with Beijing.
Paradise lost? China, the Solomons and the battle for the Pacific
Security pact tests old benefactors like Australia amid vaccine diplomacy rush