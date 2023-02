GEOJE ISLAND, South Korea -- Yoo Choe-an crouched by a desk in an office conference room, demonstrating how he positioned his body over the month he confined himself inside a steel cage he built.

He contorted his legs as he explained how from June 21 to July 22 last year he carried out a hunger strike inside a makeshift enclosure barely higher than a typical tabletop. The cramped space was too small for him to comfortably stretch out his frame.