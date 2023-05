SEOUL -- Lim Ji-yeon is cursed or screamed at a few times a day by the customers she speaks with in her job at a call center.

She fields 50 to 60 calls daily from clients inquiring about the financial support schemes her organization provides. Despite the taxing nature of their work, call-center staff earn only slightly more than $2,000 per month at a time when rising housing and food prices are squeezing household budgets.