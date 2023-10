SEOUL/UIJEONGBU, South Korea -- Around the time Kuda Jayantha neared high school graduation, he began noticing billboards in his home village in Sri Lanka advertising classes that prepare workers for jobs in South Korea.

He had seen images of South Korea through its glitzy television dramas, and with his home country's economy stuck in low growth and high unemployment, he began studying the language and preparing the paperwork to apply for factory jobs in the East Asian nation.