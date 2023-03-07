ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Sri Lankan port workers protest against an income tax increase in Colombo on March 1, 2023. About a year after economic frustration ignited a popular uprising that forced a change of government, citizens are still feeling the strain.   © AP
Asia Insight

Sri Lanka says IMF aid in reach after year of anger, hunger and fear

President hints new China letter will seal deal; fate of local elections in focus

MUNZA MUSHTAQ, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- Braving the scorching afternoon sun, 64-year-old K. Piyasena walks along the sidewalk adjoining the sprawling ocean park in Colombo known as Galle Face Green, not far from Sri Lanka's Presidential Secretariat. "Annasi!" he shouts as he desperately tries to sell freshly cut pineapple halves doused in salt and chili.

"Since morning I have only sold around seven pieces. About a year ago, I would finish selling the entire lot by 2 p.m. and go home. But now most people choose not to waste money on these snacks even if they are hungry, because of the cost of living," he said.

