GWANGJU, South Korea -- Many South Koreans have low expectations for their incoming president, Yoon Suk-yeol, but will hope he can find ways to deal with economic woes and unify an increasingly divided country. Some in the southwestern city of Gwangju are waiting to see if he can follow up on campaign talk and help the city get something it lacks.
Asia Insight
Yoon Suk-yeol: Self-styled crusader for justice vows South Korea shake-up
Prosecutor-turned-president's pious upbringing instilled sense of good versus evil