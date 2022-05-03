ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol faces growing concern at the state of the economy. In the background, the banners at an April protest in Seoul read "Secure better jobs and the right to work without discrimination."   © Nikkei montage/Source photos by Reuters
Asia Insight

Yoon Suk-yeol: Self-styled crusader for justice vows South Korea shake-up

Prosecutor-turned-president's pious upbringing instilled sense of good versus evil

STEVEN BOROWIEC, Contributing writer | South Korea

GWANGJU, South Korea -- Many South Koreans have low expectations for their incoming president, Yoon Suk-yeol, but will hope he can find ways to deal with economic woes and unify an increasingly divided country. Some in the southwestern city of Gwangju are waiting to see if he can follow up on campaign talk and help the city get something it lacks.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close