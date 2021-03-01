Chairman Mao's late successor makes surprise return to relevance

China is locked in a heated diplomatic confrontation with the U.S. At home, President Xi Jinping continues to strengthen his grip on power. All the while, the world is struggling to stop the coronavirus pandemic that started on Chinese soil. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is following these world-shaping stories from the heart of Beijing.

Monday, March 1

As I headed south along a road running near Beijing's Zhongnanhai district, the home of the Chinese Communist Party, a large gate came into view.

A sign confirmed it was the gate of Liwangfu, one of the city's important cultural assets. The building is said to be a mansion built by the relatives of emperors between the Ming and Qing dynasties.

Liwangfu is closed to the public. When I peered through a gap in the gate, I could see a group of soldiers lining up.

I stopped there because I had heard that Hua Guofeng, the designated successor of Communist China's founding father Mao Zedong, resided there until he died in 2008 at age 87.

"It is true that he was living in a siheyuan inside," said an elderly resident living nearby, referring to a traditional Chinese residence. "I think his wife is still living there."

Today, few people outside of China remember Hua's name.

Mao supposedly handed the reins of power to Hua in his later years, saying, "With you in charge, my heart is at ease." After Mao's death in September 1976, Hua ordered the arrests of the "Gang of Four " -- leaders of the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution -- and became supreme leader as Communist Party chairman.

Hua concentrated power in his own hands while advocating a policy known as the "Two Whatevers": "We will resolutely uphold whatever policy decisions Chairman Mao made, and unswervingly follow whatever instructions Chairman Mao gave."

But Hua's glory days did not last long. Deng Xiaoping's political maneuvering sidelined Hua and pushed the country toward "reform and opening-up." Hua lost the power struggle and gradually lost the ability to unify the party behind him.

Ultimately, Hua resigned as chairman in 1981 and vanished from the spotlight.

Feb. 20 of this year, however, brought a surprising twist to Hua's tale: The government held an event in his honor at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, praising his achievements and commemorating the 100th anniversary of his birth a few days earlier.

Wang Huning, a Politburo Standing Committee member ranked fifth in the party hierarchy, and other senior officials attended. In a speech, Wang referred to the deceased leader as "comrade Hua Guofeng" and stressed the need to "learn" from "Hua's firm political faith" and "unswerving loyalty to the party."

Has a reevaluation of Hua begun? If that is the case, it could affect perceptions of Deng, who in effect drove Hua from power. There is a possibility that Communist Party history will be rewritten.

Wang oversees the ideology and propaganda division of the Communist Party. He is an adviser to President Xi Jinping, who doubles as the party's general secretary.

Also on Feb. 20, Wang presided over a separate meeting, held to declare the launch of a campaign to study the party's history. Xi himself attended. I cannot help but feel the two events are connected.

It is difficult to find Hua relics around Beijing.

The Chairman Mao Memorial Hall or Mausoleum of Mao Zedong, which stands in the center of Tiananmen Square, is a rare example. Hua calligraphed the name of the hall. Mao's embalmed body lies in state inside the magnificent structure built at Hua's instruction.

What does the decision to bring Hua, who inherited the chairman's title from Mao, back into the spotlight mean? My hunch is that a movement toward restoring the party chairman system, abolished by Deng in 1982, is coming into full swing.