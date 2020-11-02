China Central TV anchor's sudden absence stirs sense of deja vu

The Chinese government has made strides in containing the coronavirus, which infected tens of thousands and killed more than 4,000 people in the country while spreading worldwide. At the same time, Beijing is locked in an increasingly heated diplomatic confrontation with Washington. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is filing dispatches on what he sees.

Monday, Nov. 2

China's Communist Party concluded its Central Committee plenum on Thursday with the release of a communique. That night, state-run China Central Television's news program "Xinwen Lianbo" began its ritual: An anchor read out the full text of the document, describing the decisions that had been made.

It took the anchor half an hour to finish, including the gist of the next five-year plan and a long-term initiative through 2035.

"Xinwen Lianbo," which is broadcast every evening at 7 p.m., is the country's best-known nightly news show. It reports on the activities of President Xi Jinping and explains the government's policies. Even in China, where the media is regarded as the party's "throat and tongue," Xinwen Lianbo wields special authority and significance.

Curiously, popular 43-year-old anchor Ouyang Xiadan has not appeared since late April. Her absence has stirred considerable controversy on Chinese social media.

Ouyang, who became a "Xinwen Lianbo" anchor in 2011, is known for her bright smile and approachable personality. After the coronavirus outbreak in January, she often appeared on special programs. It is not known why she abruptly went off the air, but many speculate that she has been questioned about her ties to a senior government official who fell from power over alleged misconduct.

CCTV journalists are often caught up in scandals involving senior party and government officials -- whether the allegations are true or not.

Jia Xiaoye, the wife of Zhou Yongkang -- a senior member of former President Hu Jintao's administration who was convicted of corruption-related charges in 2014 and expelled from the party -- was also a former TV journalist. She was found guilty of bribery in 2016. There were even rumors, never proved, that Zhou had his first wife killed in a car crash disguised as an accident so that he could marry Jia.

For many, CCTV brings to mind the channel's oddly shaped headquarters building, completed in 2012 in Beijing's Guomao business district. Apparently, however, the studio for the news department is still at the old headquarters in western Beijing. The building is across the street from the Jingxi Hotel, where the party plenary session was held. The area is also home to military facilities -- the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution and, next to it, the Bayi Building, or China's Pentagon.

The former CCTV headquarters is nestled there, as if it were protected by the armed forces. Indeed, in developing countries, rebel groups attempting to take power have targeted broadcasters first.

This much is clear: CCTV remains shrouded in secrecy.