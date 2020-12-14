China and Russia make a show of unity on Nanjing anniversary

China is locked in a heated diplomatic confrontation with the U.S. -- one that may not end with the arrival of a new White House occupant. At home, President Xi Jinping continues to strengthen his grip on power. All the while, the world is struggling to stop the coronavirus pandemic that started on Chinese soil. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is following these world-shaping stories from the heart of Beijing.

Monday, Dec. 14

Sunday marked the 83rd anniversary of the Nanjing Incident, also known as the Nanjing Massacre, in which troops from the Imperial Japanese Army are accused of killing a staggering number of Chinese people.

Possibly out of consideration for relations with Japan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and six other members of the Politburo Standing Committee did not attend the memorial ceremony in the city of Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, for the third consecutive year.

Still, back in 2014, the government designated Dec. 13 a national day of mourning for the victims, and memorials are held across the country every year. A related event was held this weekend at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, near the Marco Polo Bridge in Beijing.

I had heard that a photo exhibition at the museum would be organized to coincide with the Nanjing anniversary. I was told it was a collaboration between the war museum and the Russian Embassy in Beijing, and that it would feature photos taken by female journalists of the former Soviet Union.

But when I got there, I found a surprising scene. The place was full of Russian visitors, with numerous children among them. A banner hanging in the hall just inside read: "The Great Patriotic War through the lens of female photojournalists."

The Great Patriotic War is a term used in Russia to refer to World War II.

A short while later, Andrey Denisov, Russia's ambassador to China, appeared and a memorial ceremony began. The participants observed a moment of silence to honor the Nanjing victims.

Russians taking part in the ceremony, most of whom were young, laid flowers one by one. Denisov told reporters, "Russia and China particularly love peace because they are the two countries that suffered the most damage from World War II."

Denisov even referred to a Chinese Communist Party slogan proposed by Xi: "Don't forget original aspirations." It seemed as if the two governments had joined hands to issue a warning to Japan.

China and Russia share a long border and, historically, have been locked in a lengthy confrontation. But since Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president in 2017, Beijing and Moscow have drawn closer.

When Russia held a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow's Red Square in June, 105 honor guards from the Chinese People's Liberation Army also attended.

No other major country sent troops to the parade amid the coronavirus pandemic, but China helped Russia save face.

Russian President Vladimir Putin often stresses that relations with China are "at the highest level in history."

Right now, Japan's relations with both China and Russia are not bad, either. China would likely prefer to keep Tokyo close, one way or another, as a way to check the U.S.

But Beijing cannot predict how U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his Democratic Party administration will approach China, and nor can it know how Japan will respond. President Xi Jinping's administration seems alarmed that Japan might distance itself from China. And Russia will be observing all these shifts closely.

Denisov's visit to the anti-Japanese war museum on the Nanjing anniversary must have been carefully calculated. This occurred to me as I watched the ambassador leave the museum, beaming at other visitors.

Monday, Dec. 7: The Tsinghua connection -- Xi recruits US big tech to his cause

Chinese President Xi Jinping has not looked happy in his public appearances in recent months. But he seemed to be in an unusually good mood in a video message celebrating the 20th anniversary of the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management on Thursday.

"I want each member of the advisory board to actively make proposals for China's development," Xi said in the message to his alma mater.

The board includes prominent political and business leaders from China and other countries. The honorary chairman is former Premier Zhu Rongji, who also attended Tsinghua University. Honorary members include former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, while the current chairman is Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"China is building a new framework of development, which pushes for dual circulation," Xi said in his address, calling for board members' cooperation with the economic strategy decided at the Communist Party's Central Committee meeting in late October.

The strategy, intended to see China through to 2035, aims to take advantage of both domestic and international demand. The idea is partly to make supply chains more dependent on China, ensuring the country becomes even more indispensable to the global economy.

Xi appears to be trying to win over American tech giants, including Apple, amid persistent political uncertainty in the U.S. even after Joe Biden's defeat of President Donald Trump in the recent election.

State-run China Central Television on Friday showed a video conference involving Vice President Wang Qishan, Cook and other overseas members of the advisory board. "China, which continues to develop, is beneficial for all human beings," Wang said.

Wang has been outspoken recently, after a period of silence. Given his strong connections with U.S. business leaders, I have a feeling he will play a prominent role in implementing the "dual circulation" strategy.

On Saturday morning, I stopped by Tsinghua University for the first time in a long time. Outsiders were still not allowed to enter the campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Right next to the main gate stands a building with a unique design: It houses the offices of Chinese tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup's affiliates.

Tsinghua Unigroup, which is expected to power Xi's drive to produce semiconductors domestically, is in financial turmoil. The company defaulted on a 1.3 billion yuan ($200 million) bond in mid-November.

Xi and Wang are banking on Tsinghua University to underpin their economic agenda, but the core of the institution is not necessarily stable.

Friday, Dec. 4: China turns its 'wolf warriors' on Australia, but at what cost?

China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are growling again -- this time at Australia.

The two countries' latest round of diplomatic sparring began when Zhao Lijian, deputy director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Information Department, posted an incendiary image on Twitter on Monday.

The image depicts a smiling Australian soldier holding a bloody knife to the throat of an Afghan child. "Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers," Zhao wrote, referring to Australia's own inquiry into alleged war crimes by its soldiers. "We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded immediately by saying that the Chinese government should be "utterly ashamed" for sharing the "repugnant" image. He demanded that China delete the tweet and apologize.

Zhao has a history of controversial tweets: His post in March that the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, where the pandemic started, is still fresh in the world's memory.

Despite Morrison's fiery protest, Zhao has not deleted the image from his account. On the contrary, as of this writing the Afghan tweet was pinned, so that it shows up at the top of his timeline.

Hua Chunying, the director-general of the information department and Zhao's superior, defended the tweet at a regular news conference on Tuesday. She categorically rejected Morrison's criticism of what he called a "falsified photo."

"A falsified photo? Australia accuses China of using a falsified or fake photo, and even of spreading false information, but such an accusation is in itself a false one," Hua said. "What's going viral online is not a 'photo,' but a graphic created with computer techniques by a young Chinese artist."

She continued: "Computer-generated graphics and falsified pictures are two different things. The graphic depicts a fact because its creation is based on the inquiry report issued by the Australian Defense Department."

Relations between the two countries have sharply deteriorated since April, when Morrison called for an independent international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. China has hit Australia with a barrage of trade penalties, including a suspension of some meat imports and a tariff of more than 80% on Australian barley.

This week, after Morrison attempted to share his perspective on the Afghan image on WeChat, his post was removed from the Chinese social media platform. When asked about the deletion by a journalist with a foreign outlet, Hua on Thursday said she was "not aware of it."

"What you asked about is a matter between the WeChat company and Prime Minister Morrison," she said. "WeChat deals with business affairs following its rules."

No one takes her remarks at face value, of course. Everyone knows that in China, all social media sites are under the control of the authorities.

These "wolf warriors" are the global faces of President Xi Jinping's administration. With their hard-line tactics, I cannot help but wonder whether they are really serving China's national interests.

China has drawn criticism over the Afghan tweet not only from Australia but also the U.S. and U.K. Even countries with which it still enjoys relatively good relations, such as New Zealand, have expressed concern.

On Thursday morning, I walked around the Australian Embassy in Beijing. It is situated near Sanlitun, an area popular with young people. I had figured security must be tight, considering the tensions, but it appeared to be just another day -- unlike the area around the U.S. Embassy, which is crawling with police officers.

I do not sense that anti-Australian sentiment is spreading among average Chinese people. So who, then, are the "wolf warriors" speaking for? It is unusual for diplomats to go after a specific country so openly. I would love to hear what they really think.