China celebrates its past while empowering Xi for the future

The Chinese government has made strides in containing the coronavirus, which infected tens of thousands and killed more than 4,000 people in the country while spreading worldwide. At the same time, Beijing is locked in an increasingly heated diplomatic confrontation with Washington. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is filing dispatches on what he sees.

It was the biggest crowd I'd seen since the coronavirus outbreak began in late January. On Thursday, the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Tiananmen Square was packed.

An 18-meter-high basket of flowers and a huge portrait of Sun Yat-sen, the leader of the 1911 revolution that overthrew the Qing dynasty, were positioned in the middle of the square.

Sun's portrait is displayed there only twice a year: Labor Day on May 1 and National Day. On the other hand, the portrait of Mao Zedong, the founding father of modern China, is always looking down on Tiananmen. There is no doubt that Mao is the master of the square, home to the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall, or the Mausoleum of Mao Zedong.

On Wednesday morning, the day before National Day, President Xi Jinping visited the square for the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes. Joining him were six members of the Politburo Standing Committee and Vice President Wang Qishan.

Live coverage on the state-run Chinese Central Television showed Xi walking toward the monument looking confident. Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, who serves as chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, followed.

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Wang Huning, who ranks fifth within the party, engaged in friendly banter. China may have wanted to show the world that its leaders are united amid rising tensions with the U.S.

Ahead of the holiday, there was a major political development. The party started examining the enactment of "a set of regulations on the work of the Central Committee" at a Politburo meeting on Monday.

What are the "set of regulations" for? The official announcement said: "The enactment of the regulations on the work of the CPC Central Committee is essential to upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and its centralized and unified leadership, according to the meeting."

Put simply, the party aims to concentrate more power in Xi's hands.

Xi is set to end his second term as the chief of the party's 90 million members at the next National Congress in autumn 2022.

But few expect him to retire. Speculation is rife that he will create a post of "chairman of the party's Central Committee" and remain the paramount leader. Party chairman is the post Mao held for more than three decades until his death in 1976.

Rumors suggest the study on the regulations is a step toward reviving the post of chairman. The draft of the regulations could be examined at the fifth plenary session of the party's 19th Central Committee, scheduled for Oct. 26 to Oct. 29.

The Communist Party is steadily strengthening Xi's position at its core.