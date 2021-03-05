China's Hong Kong czar puts democrats on notice as congress starts

China is locked in a heated diplomatic confrontation with the U.S. At home, President Xi Jinping continues to strengthen his grip on power. All the while, the world is struggling to stop the coronavirus pandemic that started on Chinese soil. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is following these world-shaping stories from the heart of Beijing.

Friday, March 5

The annual session of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, commenced Friday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Drawing the most attention this year is a review of the election system in Hong Kong, aimed at completely excluding pro-democracy forces from the city's politics.

On Thursday, a key figure in the review process showed up at the hall for the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, or CPPCC -- the other of China's two key policymaking sessions.

The man is Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council. Xia concurrently serves as vice chairman of the CPPCC, the country's top political advisory body.

CPPCC Chairman Wang Yang's speech at the ceremony emphasized that he would firmly support the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong." Xia was watching, sitting just behind Wang.

The principle is a slogan advocated by Deng Xiaoping, the late former Chinese supreme leader who secured the return of Hong Kong from the U.K. Xia has turned the words into a pretext for reviewing the election framework in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

In a lecture on Feb. 22, Xia showed his determination to fundamentally change the system. He stressed the need to ensure that "members of the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the HKSAR and chief officials of its major statutory bodies are genuine patriots."

In China, the word "patriot" is synonymous with a person who pledges loyalty to the Communist Party. Xia's review is nothing less than the institutionalization of a mechanism to prevent those who do not support the party from running for office.

Xia is known as a confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He served as Zhejiang Province's deputy party secretary under Xi in the mid-2000s, when the future president held the top provincial post. Over the years, he has demonstrated his loyalty to Xi on several occasions.

In Zhejiang, Xia rose through the ranks to become the local party secretary. When he retired from the post in spring 2017, he praised "Comrade Xi Jinping's Thought." It is said that Xia was the first to publicly speak of Xi's eponymous ideology.

At the Communist Party's last national congress in October 2017 -- it rolls around once in five years -- the party's constitution was revised to enshrine "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era."

Ahead of the 2017 party gathering, Xia was seen as a likely candidate to join the Politburo, consisting of the top 25 officials. After this did not happen, he assumed the post of vice CPPCC chairman, but this largely honorary position might not have satisfied him.

The announcement of his appointment as director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office in February 2020 came as a surprise to many. Xi probably dared to pick Xia as the top official in charge of Hong Kong policy, despite his lack of connections to the city, for one purpose: thoroughly banishing "non-patriots" who call for democratization and criticize the Communist Party.

Xia established the Hong Kong national security law in June 2020. Now he is reviewing the elections. The final curtain is falling on the "one country, two systems" principle that guarantees a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday night, a spokesperson for the National People's Congress declared that "improving" Hong Kong's electoral system would be placed on the agenda for the current session.

Xia has issued a not-so-subtle warning to pro-democracy forces in Hong Kong: No criticism of Xi and the party will be tolerated.

Monday, March 1: Chairman Mao's late successor makes surprise return to relevance

As I headed south along a road running near Beijing's Zhongnanhai district, the home of the Chinese Communist Party, a large gate came into view.

A sign confirmed it was the gate of Liwangfu, one of the city's important cultural assets. The building is said to be a mansion built by the relatives of emperors between the Ming and Qing dynasties.

Liwangfu is closed to the public. When I peered through a gap in the gate, I could see a group of soldiers lining up.

I stopped there because I had heard that Hua Guofeng, the designated successor of Communist China's founding father Mao Zedong, resided there until he died in 2008 at age 87.

"It is true that he was living in a siheyuan inside," said an elderly resident living nearby, referring to a traditional Chinese residence. "I think his wife is still living there."

Today, few people outside of China remember Hua's name.

Mao supposedly handed the reins of power to Hua in his later years, saying, "With you in charge, my heart is at ease." After Mao's death in September 1976, Hua ordered the arrests of the "Gang of Four " -- leaders of the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution -- and became supreme leader as Communist Party chairman.

Hua concentrated power in his own hands while advocating a policy known as the "Two Whatevers": "We will resolutely uphold whatever policy decisions Chairman Mao made, and unswervingly follow whatever instructions Chairman Mao gave."

But Hua's glory days did not last long. Deng Xiaoping's political maneuvering sidelined Hua and pushed the country toward "reform and opening-up." Hua lost the power struggle and gradually lost the ability to unify the party behind him.

Ultimately, Hua resigned as chairman in 1981 and vanished from the spotlight.

Feb. 20 of this year, however, brought a surprising twist to Hua's tale: The government held an event in his honor at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, praising his achievements and commemorating the 100th anniversary of his birth a few days earlier.

Wang Huning, a Politburo Standing Committee member ranked fifth in the party hierarchy, and other senior officials attended. In a speech, Wang referred to the deceased leader as "comrade Hua Guofeng" and stressed the need to "learn" from "Hua's firm political faith" and "unswerving loyalty to the party."

Has a reevaluation of Hua begun? If that is the case, it could affect perceptions of Deng, who in effect drove Hua from power. There is a possibility that Communist Party history will be rewritten.

Wang oversees the ideology and propaganda division of the Communist Party. He is an adviser to President Xi Jinping, who doubles as the party's general secretary.

Also on Feb. 20, Wang presided over a separate meeting, held to declare the launch of a campaign to study the party's history. Xi himself attended. I cannot help but feel the two events are connected.

It is difficult to find Hua relics around Beijing.

The Chairman Mao Memorial Hall or Mausoleum of Mao Zedong, which stands in the center of Tiananmen Square, is a rare example. Hua calligraphed the name of the hall. Mao's embalmed body lies in state inside the magnificent structure built at Hua's instruction.

What does the decision to bring Hua, who inherited the chairman's title from Mao, back into the spotlight mean? My hunch is that a movement toward restoring the party chairman system, abolished by Deng in 1982, is coming into full swing.