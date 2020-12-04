China sics its 'wolf warriors' on Australia, but at what price?

China is locked in a heated diplomatic confrontation with the U.S. -- one that may not end with the arrival of a new White House occupant. At home, President Xi Jinping continues to strengthen his grip on power. All the while, the world is struggling to stop the coronavirus pandemic that started on Chinese soil. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is following these world-shaping stories from the heart of Beijing.

Friday, Dec. 4

China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are growling again -- this time at Australia.

The two countries' latest round of diplomatic sparring began when Zhao Lijian, deputy director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Information Department, posted an incendiary image on Twitter on Monday.

The image depicts a smiling Australian soldier holding a bloody knife to the throat of an Afghan child. "Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers," Zhao wrote, referring to Australia's own inquiry into alleged war crimes by its soldiers. "We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded immediately by saying that the Chinese government should be "utterly ashamed" for sharing the "repugnant" image. He demanded that China delete the tweet and apologize.

Zhao has a history of controversial tweets: His post in March that the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, where the pandemic started, is still fresh in the world's memory.

Despite Morrison's fiery protest, Zhao has not deleted the image from his account. On the contrary, as of this writing the Afghan tweet was pinned, so that it shows up at the top of his timeline.

Hua Chunying, the director-general of the information department and Zhao's superior, defended the tweet at a regular news conference on Tuesday. She categorically rejected Morrison's criticism of what he called a "falsified photo."

"A falsified photo? Australia accuses China of using a falsified or fake photo, and even of spreading false information, but such an accusation is in itself a false one," Hua said. "What's going viral online is not a 'photo,' but a graphic created with computer techniques by a young Chinese artist."

She continued: "Computer-generated graphics and falsified pictures are two different things. The graphic depicts a fact because its creation is based on the inquiry report issued by the Australian Defense Department."

Relations between the two countries have sharply deteriorated since April, when Morrison called for an independent international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. China has hit Australia with a barrage of trade penalties, including a suspension of some meat imports and a tariff of more than 80% on Australian barley.

This week, after Morrison attempted to share his perspective on the Afghan image on WeChat, his post was removed from the Chinese social media platform. When asked about the deletion by a journalist with a foreign outlet, Hua on Thursday said she was "not aware of it."

"What you asked about is a matter between the WeChat company and Prime Minister Morrison," she said. "WeChat deals with business affairs following its rules."

No one takes her remarks at face value, of course. Everyone knows that in China, all social media sites are under the control of the authorities.

These "wolf warriors" are the global faces of President Xi Jinping's administration. With their hard-line tactics, I cannot help but wonder whether they are really serving China's national interests.

China has drawn criticism over the Afghan tweet not only from Australia but also the U.S. and U.K. Even countries with which it still enjoys relatively good relations, such as New Zealand, have expressed concern.

On Thursday morning, I walked around the Australian Embassy in Beijing. It is situated near Sanlitun, an area popular with young people. I had figured security must be tight, considering the tensions, but it appeared to be just another day -- unlike the area around the U.S. Embassy, which is crawling with police officers.

I do not sense that anti-Australian sentiment is spreading among average Chinese people. So who, then, are the "wolf warriors" speaking for? It is unusual for diplomats to go after a specific country so openly. I would love to hear what they really think.