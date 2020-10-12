China wary of Taiwan move to leave 'father of nation' behind

The Chinese government has made strides in containing the coronavirus, which infected tens of thousands and killed more than 4,000 people in the country while spreading worldwide. At the same time, Beijing is locked in an increasingly heated diplomatic confrontation with Washington. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is filing dispatches on what he sees.

Monday, Oct. 12

I never imagined that the police would appear when I was about to enter Zhongshan Park, just west of the Tiananmen -- or the Gate of Heavenly Peace -- in Beijing.

On Saturday, I bought a ticket I had reserved the previous day at the park's entrance and proceeded to the security checkpoint, where I was asked to show identification. As soon as I presented my passport, a police officer came over.

"What's your job?" the officer asked. When I replied, "I'm a journalist," he told me to wait. "I will call the official in charge," he said.

Foreign journalists working in China are no strangers to such experiences. But I have never heard of anyone being stopped from entering an ordinary park that is open to the public.

I waited for about 10 minutes before another police officer -- apparently the one in charge -- finally showed up.

"Are foreign journalists not allowed to enter this park?" I asked him.

He replied politely: "It is not that they are not allowed to enter. But since Zhongshan Park belongs to the Tiananmen district, they are required to apply to the management division."

I had never heard of such a rule, but there was no point in arguing. I returned the 3 yuan (45 cent) ticket and gave up.

I can't help but feel that "rules" restricting the activities of foreign journalists have increased insidiously since the coronavirus outbreak began earlier this year.

The reason I wanted to visit the park was that Saturday, Oct. 10, marked the anniversary of an imporant historical event.

The Wuchang Uprising took place on that date in 1911, triggering the Xinhai Revolution that overthrew the Qing dynasty.

Sun Yat-sen, who led the revolution, is still revered as "the forerunner of democratic revolution" in China. After his death in 1925, his body was temporarily enshrined in a 15th-century shrine within Zhongshan Park, which to this day plays a central role in commemorations of Sun's achievements.

Yet, the Communist Party never holds commemorative events on Oct. 10. This is because Taiwan -- which China considers part of its territory -- celebrates its National Day on the same date.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday vowed to deepen the self-ruled island's partnerships with countries that share similar values, in order to protect its democracy.

With this pledge, she clearly signaled that Taiwan would move even closer to the U.S. at a time when Washington's relations with Beijing are severely strained.

In Taiwan, there are calls for legal revisions that would remove portraits of Sun, who is dubbed the "Father of China," from public institutions and schools. Sun is widely seen as a common hero for mainland China and Taiwan, and this would be almost like denying his existence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's government has reacted sharply, accusing Tsai's ruling Democratic Progressive Party of seeking "de-Sinicization."

But perhaps Taiwan's rationale for distancing itself from China should be considered in a cool-headed manner. Why are foreign journalists blocked from entering Zhongshan Park? I feel like the gap between China and other countries over ideas like freedom of speech and freedom of the press is widening.

Friday, Oct. 9: The Chinese 'spy agency' in Mike Pompeo's crosshairs

The eight-day string of holidays to celebrate the foundation of the People's Republic of China in 1949 ended on Thursday. Chinese diplomatic officials likely enjoyed little rest.

They were surely watching as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Japan on Tuesday for a quadrilateral security dialogue, or Quad, meeting with the Japanese, Indian and Australian foreign ministers. He also met with new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and during the visit, repeatedly called for an international coalition against China.

I tried to follow the news in Beijing through Japanese public broadcaster NHK's international service on Tuesday night, but I encountered a common phenomenon.

As soon as Pompeo appeared, the TV screen switched to a test pattern with the message, "No signal, please stand by."

Foreign TV channels in China are strictly censored by local authorities. Until a short while ago, the screen would just go black when something inconvenient for the Chinese Communist Party was shown. Recently, the watchdogs changed their method of blocking content, displaying the "no signal" message instead.

This was apparently to let viewers know that their TVs are not having technical difficulties -- that the program they are watching is the problem.

Pompeo certainly keeps the censors busy.

The secretary of state emphasizes that China was the source of the novel coronavirus pandemic and rejects the Communist Party's one-party rule.

China, in turn, has called him "the common enemy of mankind." But this has not deterred him.

Speaking in the U.S. state of Wisconsin on Sept. 23, Pompeo warned of a danger of Chinese diplomats trying to woo U.S. politicians to expand their country's influence and conduct espionage. "Know that when you are approached by a Chinese diplomat, it is likely not in the spirit of cooperation or friendship," he said in a speech at the state capitol.

Pompeo singled out the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification for criticism as a potential hub of Chinese espionage. He said that the U.S. State Department is now investigating the content of the organization's activities.

The council, formed in 1988, says its official objective is to create a favorable environment for reunifying Taiwan with mainland China. Its current chairman is Wang Yang, who ranks fourth in the Communist Party's hierarchy and serves as chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference -- the country's top political advisory body.

You Quan, the council's executive vice chairman, is said to be close to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also serves as head of the United Front Work Department, which reports directly to the party's Central Committee.

In China, the term "united front" has a special meaning. It means not hesitating to join hands -- even with anti-Communist forces -- to fight a common enemy. Mao Zedong, Communist China's founding father, advocated this in the 1930s during the war against Japan.

Officials of the United Front Work Department can be considered front-line troops for "united front" work. The department's current main mission is said to be influencing overseas public opinion. The China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification falls under the department's umbrella.

On Thursday, the last day of the holidays, I visited the address listed as the council's headquarters on its website.

The three-story, multi-tenant building was disappointingly small, and was marked with a modest sign. It did not look like the headquarters of a "spy agency" at all. But this only seemed to underscore the secretive, murky nature of the U.S.-China feud.

Monday, Oct. 5: Investigation of former Wang Qishan aide fuels China's rumor mill

About 5 km northwest of Beijing's Tiananmen Square stands a modern building with no sign.

The soldiers guarding the gate give away its identity as an important location for the Chinese Communist Party. But many might be unaware that it houses the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party's top anti-graft body.

Last Friday morning, the office issued a joint statement with the National Supervisory Commission announcing that Dong Hong was under investigation for "serious disciplinary violations."

Dong once served as a vice ministerial-level official on a "central inspection team" -- a special squad that cracks down on misconduct. The announcement that he himself was under investigation came amid China's string of eight National Day holidays.

When I checked Dong's background on Baidu, the search engine returned unexpected results.

Dong's bio said he "accompanied" Wang Qishan each time the current Chinese vice president was appointed to key posts, such as vice governor of Guangdong Province and mayor of Beijing in the late 1990s and 2000s.

After President Xi Jinping rose to power as the party's general secretary in autumn 2012, Wang became head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to spearhead the leader's anti-corruption campaign. Dong, again, joined the commission to support Wang, who also became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee -- the party's top decision-making panel, on which he served until 2017.

Dong was clearly one of Wang's closest aides. But it is unusual for someone's political "closeness" to a certain member of the Politburo Standing Committee to be included in their background information so prominently.

Even after Dong was placed under investigation, his bio was not deleted from Baidu right away. It took several hours before Baidu displayed the message, "Sorry, the page you have requested does not exist."

Dong is not the first close Wang associate to face a probe this year.

Ren Zhiqiang, a prominent entrepreneur who is said to have been a friend of Wang's since junior high school, was sentenced to 18 years in jail on charges such as bribery in late September.

Many believe there is more to the story. The famously outspoken Ren had been detained in March after publishing an article criticizing Xi's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wang is known as a close Xi ally. And although he retired from the Politburo Standing Committee at the party's last national congress in 2017 -- having already exceeded the unofficial retirement age of 68 -- he returned to the national limelight as vice president in March 2018.

Xi is said to have strongly urged him to take up the post.

But now Dong and Ren, both of whom relied on Wang's backing, have been swept up in the dragnet. What does this mean?

All eyes are on Wang's moves ahead of the fifth plenary session of the Communist Party's 19th Central Committee, scheduled to get underway on Oct. 26. The word is that discussions will be held on strengthening Xi's authority.

Friday, Oct. 2: China celebrates its past while empowering Xi for the future

It was the biggest crowd I'd seen since the coronavirus outbreak began in late January. On Thursday, the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Tiananmen Square was packed.

An 18-meter-high basket of flowers and a huge portrait of Sun Yat-sen, the leader of the 1911 revolution that overthrew the Qing dynasty, were positioned in the middle of the square.

Sun's portrait is displayed there only twice a year: Labor Day on May 1 and National Day. On the other hand, the portrait of Mao Zedong, the founding father of modern China, is always looking down on Tiananmen. There is no doubt that Mao is the master of the square, home to the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall, or the Mausoleum of Mao Zedong.

On Wednesday morning, the day before National Day, President Xi Jinping visited the square for the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes. Joining him were six members of the Politburo Standing Committee and Vice President Wang Qishan.

Live coverage on the state-run Chinese Central Television showed Xi walking toward the monument looking confident. Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, who serves as chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, followed.

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Wang Huning, who ranks fifth within the party, engaged in friendly banter. China may have wanted to show the world that its leaders are united amid rising tensions with the U.S.

Ahead of the holiday, there was a major political development. The party started examining the enactment of "a set of regulations on the work of the Central Committee" at a Politburo meeting on Monday.

What are the "set of regulations" for? The official announcement said: "The enactment of the regulations on the work of the CPC Central Committee is essential to upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and its centralized and unified leadership, according to the meeting."

Put simply, the party aims to concentrate more power in Xi's hands.

Xi is set to end his second term as the chief of the party's 90 million members at the next National Congress in autumn 2022.

But few expect him to retire. Speculation is rife that he will create a post of "chairman of the party's Central Committee" and remain the paramount leader. Party chairman is the post Mao held for more than three decades until his death in 1976.

Rumors suggest the study on the regulations is a step toward reviving the post of chairman. The draft of the regulations could be examined at the fifth plenary session of the party's 19th Central Committee, scheduled for Oct. 26 to Oct. 29.

The Communist Party is steadily strengthening Xi's position at its core.