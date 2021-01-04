Inside Xi Jinping's office: family photos and red phones

China is locked in a heated diplomatic confrontation with the U.S. -- one that may not end with the arrival of a new White House occupant. At home, President Xi Jinping continues to strengthen his grip on power. All the while, the world is struggling to stop the coronavirus pandemic that started on Chinese soil. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is following these world-shaping stories from the heart of Beijing.

Monday, Jan. 4

Every New Year's Eve, Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the nation from his office in Zhongnanhai, Beijing's political nerve center.

"We overcame the impact of the pandemic, and made great achievements in coordinating prevention and control, and in economic and social development," he said this time, praising his own handling of COVID-19.

Indeed, having largely contained the coronavirus, China stands out as the only major economy achieving positive growth since the April-June quarter of 2020. "China's gross domestic product in 2020 is expected to step up to a new level of 100 trillion yuan ($15.3 trillion)," Xi said.

For ordinary citizens, state-run China Central Television's annual broadcast of the New Year's speech offers a rare peek into the supreme leader's office.

Xi sits at a large desk, in front of a Chinese flag and a painting of the Great Wall. The painting is flanked by bookshelves with numerous framed photographs. Over the past few years, explaining the photos has become something of a Chinese media tradition.

CCTV counted 21 pictures this year. Many were family snapshots -- Xi posing with his wife, Peng Liyuan, or riding a bike with his daughter on the back. They were likely displayed to promote Xi as a family man.

A close look at the footage also reveals two red phones on his desk. Known as "red machines" within the party, these are exclusive lines with four-digit numbers. Apparently, only members of the Politburo and senior party officials in ministerial posts or higher can call the president on these phones. Xi must use them to give direct instructions.

Back when the coronavirus hit the city of Wuhan in February and March 2020, I remember CCTV repeatedly stressed that "General Secretary Xi Jinping himself directs and takes action." I wonder if Xi was constantly barking orders into the red phones.

Thorough epidemic controls are still in place in Beijing. Whenever an infection is found, all close contacts are placed in quarantine immediately.

On Saturday morning, I stopped by a hotel on the outskirts of the city, where an infected individual was found late last year. The area was blocked by a green wall and nearby restaurants were closed. It was like a ghost town.

Less than a year ago, such scenes were common in Beijing itself. Any significant resurgence of the virus could ruin the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary celebrations, scheduled for July.

2021 is shaping up to be another restless year for Xi.