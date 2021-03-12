Premier Li's briefing: Last hope for a China congress surprise

China is locked in a heated diplomatic confrontation with the U.S. At home, President Xi Jinping continues to strengthen his grip on power. All the while, the world is struggling to stop the coronavirus pandemic that started on Chinese soil. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is following these world-shaping stories from the heart of Beijing.

Friday, March 12

"Predetermined harmony" might be one way to describe this year's National People's Congress in Beijing. The seven-day legislative session -- often referred to as a "rubber stamp" for Chinese Communist Party policies -- closed on Thursday, after adopting a resolution to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system.

The adulation of President Xi Jinping was striking. During the closing ceremony, the president's close aide Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, urged colleagues to rally around the party's Central Committee with Comrade Xi at its core. The Great Hall of the People erupted in thunderous applause.

The premier's customary news conference, held just after the closing ceremony every year, is the only occasion during the NPC when something unexpected could happen. The premier fields questions from reporters, including journalists from overseas. There are no similar opportunities to question other members of the Politburo Standing Committee, including Xi.

At last May's briefing, Premier Li Keqiang said 600 million Chinese make only about 1,000 yuan ($154) a month and cannot even afford to rent a home in a midsize city, stirring controversy.

The Communist Party had vowed to build a "moderately prosperous society" by 2020. But Li's comment all but suggested it was difficult to achieve that goal. Hong Kong media reported that Li was criticized within the party over his remark.

I anxiously waited to hear what Li had to say this year.

He was scheduled to meet the press at 4 p.m. on Thursday. To attend, I had to go to a hotel west of the Great Hall at 7 a.m. and take a coronavirus test. Then I entered a designated room for a six-hour quarantine until the results came back.

Finally, I was allowed to leave the room at 2:30 p.m. and take a shuttle bus to the media center. Like last year, the news conference was held online as a health precaution.

China's state-of-the-art 5G technology must have been used. A crystal-clear image of Li was displayed on big screens with little noticeable time lag. It was as if the premier was right in front of me as he answered questions and gestured.

I had an opportunity to ask about China's target growth rate. "The growth rate of at least 6% for 2021 is not an ambitious target, but [actual growth] could be higher," Li answered politely.

Li ended the 120-minute conference by saying: "Thank you, everyone. I hope we can meet in person next time."

There were no surprises.

From now on, will the premier's news conference be just another completely choreographed event, as praising Xi becomes an NPC ritual? I left the media center with an empty feeling.

Monday, March 8: Who is Xi's answer to Zhou Enlai, Mao's 'Great No. 2'?

At the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday, Premier Li Keqiang spoke unusually quickly as he read out the government's work report.

"On behalf of the State Council, I want to solicit your opinions," Li started out calmly. But his pace sped up toward the end. He might have had a sore throat -- his voice was hoarse and he took frequent sips of water.

Li was probably told not to speak for more than an hour. "Let's keep on trying to achieve the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Li said, apparently omitting some of his prepared text and hastily wrapping up the report in 60 minutes.

President Xi Jinping was watching Li speak at the podium inside the Great Hall of the People. The premier seemed a bit nervous in front of Xi, who has absolute power.

March 5, the opening day of the congress, happened to be the birthday of Zhou Enlai, the first premier of the People's Republic of China. Zhou, who was born in 1898, served as premier for 27 years until his death in 1976.

Mao Zedong, the founding father of modern China, ousted anyone who tried to threaten his position, but Zhou never disappeared from China's political center stage. This is why he is known as the "Great No. 2."

On Sunday morning, I stopped by a place that has connections with Zhou: China Photo Studio, located on Beijing's Wangfujing Street, east of the Great Hall.

The studio, founded in Shanghai, in 1937, opened the Wangfujing location at Zhou's direction when it relocated to the capital in the mid-1950s. "I heard that the premier casually walked into the store in 1956 and stood in line with his fellow customers to have a photo taken," an old staff member said.

The photo is displayed at the front of the studio. Mao's portrait is placed a little higher and centered, surrounded by pictures of Zhou and former President Liu Shaoqi, who died a miserable death during the Cultural Revolution and was posthumously rehabilitated by Deng Xiaoping's government in 1980.

"Chairman Mao's photo alone was taken somewhere else," the staffer added.

Zhou must have been able to keep his position because he did not aim to oust Mao from power. At the same time, Mao must have known that he needed Zhou, who had practical skills and was loved by the general public, to run the gigantic nation. So he kept Zhou by his side until he died.

It seems that the Monument of the People's Heroes, in the center of Tiananmen Square, symbolizes the relationship between the two leaders. The inscription on the front of the monument was handwritten by Mao, while the back features Zhou's writing. Without Zhou, who supported Mao, modern China might have collapsed at some point.

Then I started to wonder, does Xi have a No. 2 like Zhou? For the president, who is clearly striving for a long reign into the 2030s, this might be his weakest point.

Friday, March 5: China's Hong Kong czar puts democrats on notice as congress starts

The annual session of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, commenced Friday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Drawing the most attention this year is a review of the election system in Hong Kong, aimed at completely excluding pro-democracy forces from the city's politics.

On Thursday, a key figure in the review process showed up at the hall for the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, or CPPCC -- the other of China's two key policymaking sessions.

The man is Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council. Xia concurrently serves as vice chairman of the CPPCC, the country's top political advisory body.

CPPCC Chairman Wang Yang's speech at the ceremony emphasized that he would firmly support the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong." Xia was watching, sitting just behind Wang.

The principle is a slogan advocated by Deng Xiaoping, the late former Chinese supreme leader who secured the return of Hong Kong from the U.K. Xia has turned the words into a pretext for reviewing the election framework in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

In a lecture on Feb. 22, Xia showed his determination to fundamentally change the system. He stressed the need to ensure that "members of the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the HKSAR and chief officials of its major statutory bodies are genuine patriots."

In China, the word "patriot" is synonymous with a person who pledges loyalty to the Communist Party. Xia's review is nothing less than the institutionalization of a mechanism to prevent those who do not support the party from running for office.

Xia is known as a confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He served as Zhejiang Province's deputy party secretary under Xi in the mid-2000s, when the future president held the top provincial post. Over the years, he has demonstrated his loyalty to Xi on several occasions.

In Zhejiang, Xia rose through the ranks to become the local party secretary. When he retired from the post in spring 2017, he praised "Comrade Xi Jinping's Thought." It is said that Xia was the first to publicly speak of Xi's eponymous ideology.

At the Communist Party's last national congress in October 2017 -- it rolls around once in five years -- the party's constitution was revised to enshrine "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era."

Ahead of the 2017 party gathering, Xia was seen as a likely candidate to join the Politburo, consisting of the top 25 officials. After this did not happen, he assumed the post of vice CPPCC chairman, but this largely honorary position might not have satisfied him.

The announcement of his appointment as director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office in February 2020 came as a surprise to many. Xi probably dared to pick Xia as the top official in charge of Hong Kong policy, despite his lack of connections to the city, for one purpose: thoroughly banishing "non-patriots" who call for democratization and criticize the Communist Party.

Xia established the Hong Kong national security law in June 2020. Now he is reviewing the elections. The final curtain is falling on the "one country, two systems" principle that guarantees a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday night, a spokesperson for the National People's Congress declared that "improving" Hong Kong's electoral system would be placed on the agenda for the current session.

Xia has issued a not-so-subtle warning to pro-democracy forces in Hong Kong: No criticism of Xi and the party will be tolerated.

Monday, March 1: Chairman Mao's late successor makes surprise return to relevance

As I headed south along a road running near Beijing's Zhongnanhai district, the home of the Chinese Communist Party, a large gate came into view.

A sign confirmed it was the gate of Liwangfu, one of the city's important cultural assets. The building is said to be a mansion built by the relatives of emperors between the Ming and Qing dynasties.

Liwangfu is closed to the public. When I peered through a gap in the gate, I could see a group of soldiers lining up.

I stopped there because I had heard that Hua Guofeng, the designated successor of Communist China's founding father Mao Zedong, resided there until he died in 2008 at age 87.

"It is true that he was living in a siheyuan inside," said an elderly resident living nearby, referring to a traditional Chinese residence. "I think his wife is still living there."

Today, few people outside of China remember Hua's name.

Mao supposedly handed the reins of power to Hua in his later years, saying, "With you in charge, my heart is at ease." After Mao's death in September 1976, Hua ordered the arrests of the "Gang of Four " -- leaders of the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution -- and became supreme leader as Communist Party chairman.

Hua concentrated power in his own hands while advocating a policy known as the "Two Whatevers": "We will resolutely uphold whatever policy decisions Chairman Mao made, and unswervingly follow whatever instructions Chairman Mao gave."

But Hua's glory days did not last long. Deng Xiaoping's political maneuvering sidelined Hua and pushed the country toward "reform and opening-up." Hua lost the power struggle and gradually lost the ability to unify the party behind him.

Ultimately, Hua resigned as chairman in 1981 and vanished from the spotlight.

Feb. 20 of this year, however, brought a surprising twist to Hua's tale: The government held an event in his honor at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, praising his achievements and commemorating the 100th anniversary of his birth a few days earlier.

Wang Huning, a Politburo Standing Committee member ranked fifth in the party hierarchy, and other senior officials attended. In a speech, Wang referred to the deceased leader as "comrade Hua Guofeng" and stressed the need to "learn" from "Hua's firm political faith" and "unswerving loyalty to the party."

Has a reevaluation of Hua begun? If that is the case, it could affect perceptions of Deng, who in effect drove Hua from power. There is a possibility that Communist Party history will be rewritten.

Wang oversees the ideology and propaganda division of the Communist Party. He is an adviser to President Xi Jinping, who doubles as the party's general secretary.

Also on Feb. 20, Wang presided over a separate meeting, held to declare the launch of a campaign to study the party's history. Xi himself attended. I cannot help but feel the two events are connected.

It is difficult to find Hua relics around Beijing.

The Chairman Mao Memorial Hall or Mausoleum of Mao Zedong, which stands in the center of Tiananmen Square, is a rare example. Hua calligraphed the name of the hall. Mao's embalmed body lies in state inside the magnificent structure built at Hua's instruction.

What does the decision to bring Hua, who inherited the chairman's title from Mao, back into the spotlight mean? My hunch is that a movement toward restoring the party chairman system, abolished by Deng in 1982, is coming into full swing.