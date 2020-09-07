Surrounded by the 'Red Army' at China's 'revolutionary holy site'

ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Groups in Red Army uniforms visit Jinggangsha in Jiangxi Province, considered a "holy site" for Mao Zedong's Communist revolution. (Source photos by Tetsushi Takahashi and Reuters)
TETSUSHI TAKAHASHI, Nikkei China bureau chief | China

The Chinese government has made strides in containing the coronavirus, which infected tens of thousands and killed more than 4,000 people in the country while spreading worldwide. At the same time, Beijing is locked in an increasingly heated diplomatic confrontation with Washington. Nikkei's bureau chief in China, Tetsushi Takahashi, is filing dispatches on what he sees.

Monday, Sept. 7

Last weekend, I was finally able to visit a place I'd been eager to see: Jinggangshan in Jiangxi Province. It was in these mountains that Mao Zedong organized peasants for the first time and established a stronghold for an armed struggle at the end of the 1920s.

I had planned to make the trip in February but was forced to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the outbreak is largely under control in China, people are allowed to travel almost freely within the country.

My excursion to the Chinese Communist Party's "revolutionary holy site" was my first trip out of Beijing in eight months. Upon arrival, I was surprised to see numerous tourists.

Actually, "tourists" is not quite the right word. Most of them appeared to be on training trips organized by party-related organizations and companies.

They disembarked from large buses, one after another, in groups of dozens. They were wearing uniforms of the Red Army, the predecessor of the People's Liberation Army. It was a rather strange scene.

When I went to the Jinggangshan Revolution Museum, I found a long line at the entrance for group visitors. In contrast, no one was waiting at the gate for individuals. When I presented my passport, the attendant appeared surprised and conferred with his boss. "You are the first foreign national to come here since the coronavirus outbreak began," the attendant told me.

He confirmed that I had not traveled outside China since mid-January and finally let me in.

In the autumn of 1927, following an unsuccessful armed uprising in Hunan Province, Mao led the remaining troops and fled into the mountains. He recruited poor peasants and launched a guerrilla war, descending from higher ground and assaulting landowners.

The Communist Party's Central Committee had aimed to take power by organizing workers in urban areas. But this idea hit a dead end in what was still an underdeveloped agricultural country.

The Communists were driven into a corner by the Nationalist Party in the cities and brought to the brink of collapse. But Mao saved the embattled movement from its life-or-death crisis by adopting a strategy of "besieging cities from farming villages." His troops gained strength and routed the Nationalist military about 20 years later, resulting in the foundation of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

Without that shift in Mao's strategy, which can be traced back to Jinggangshan, the Communist Party would not have taken power. Successive supreme leaders have made a point of visiting the area for this reason.

President and Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping visited in February 2016 and described the place as "a mountain of revolution," "a mountain of fighting," "a mountain of heroes" and "a mountain of glory."

Political pundits often point out that Xi's Belt and Road Initiative -- which calls for the creation of a massive economic zone linking China to Europe by land and sea -- is modeled after Mao's strategy of "besieging cities from farming villages." They see the BRI as a strategy for battling the U.S. by flexing China's economic muscle and bringing emerging countries to its side.

As I watched the groups in their Red Army uniforms, I thought to myself that modern China has inherited Mao's DNA.

